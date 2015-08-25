ZURICH Aug 25 A parliamentary panel questioned Swiss National Bank Chairman Thomas Jordan about the potential impact of the central bank's ultra-loose monetary policy to combat the strong franc, the upper house's finance committee said after a hearing on Tuesday.

"Several committee members expressed concern about the long-term effects that this policy could have on the Swiss economy," a summary said. It said the discussion centred on the franc's strength and "various countermeasures by the central bank, in particular the negative rate policy".

The Swiss central bank sets monetary policy independently but meets parliament regularly to discuss the economic situation. (Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by Janet Lawrence)