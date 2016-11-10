ZURICH Nov 10 The Swiss National Bank will
continue annual payments of 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.02
billion) to the national government and to cantons, according to
a new 5-year pact announced on Thursday over how to divide the
central bank's profits.
According to the new pact with the country's finance
department that runs through 2020, however, the SNB will make up
for any omitted or reduced profit distributions if its
distribution reserve is in positive territory.
The distribution will be raised to a maximum of 2 billion
francs if the distribution reserve exceeds 20 billion francs.
