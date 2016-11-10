ZURICH Nov 10 The Swiss National Bank will continue annual payments of 1 billion Swiss francs ($1.02 billion) to the national government and to cantons, according to a new 5-year pact announced on Thursday over how to divide the central bank's profits.

According to the new pact with the country's finance department that runs through 2020, however, the SNB will make up for any omitted or reduced profit distributions if its distribution reserve is in positive territory.

The distribution will be raised to a maximum of 2 billion francs if the distribution reserve exceeds 20 billion francs. (Reporting by John Miller; editing by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi)