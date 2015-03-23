(Adds details, quotes)

WARSAW, March 23 Banks should not assume that public funds will be available to help ease the burden on Polish households struggling to service Swiss franc mortgages, Poland's central bank governor Marek Belka said in an newspaper article on Monday.

More than half a million Poles have Swiss franc loans, the cost of repayments on which has shot up after the Swiss central bank removed a ceiling on the franc this year. Some relief measures have already been agreed between lenders and the government although these have not imposed big costs on banks.

"Banks in their proposals cannot assume using public funds, as this would mean that banks are transforming into the state's budget, which gathers taxes from some citizens in order to pass them on to others," Belka wrote in daily Gazeta Wyborcza.

"I think that the more than 16 billion zlotys ($4.17 billion) of last year's profits in the banking sector should be enough to find a sensible solution."

Belka said banks have to prove they are public-trust institutions and that each of them should prepare a solution tailored specifically to its clients.

"The cost of any actions related to Swiss franc loans cannot be transferred onto public institutions," he said. "This applies both to direct budget burdens and the concepts of using the state's FX reserves to secure the exchange risk of the banks".

Banks with large portfolios of Swiss franc mortgages include Getin Noble Bank, PKO BP, BPH, BZ WBK, mBank, Millennium and Raiffeisen's Polish unit.

Earlier this month, the lenders offered to help customers with Swiss franc mortgages by setting up a mortgage restructuring fund for the worst-hit borrowers and a stabilisation fund to help some clients convert their loans into zlotys.

And senior government and banking sources told Reuters on Friday that Poland's government and banks were not planning any further measures to help Swiss franc borrowers.

"What the banks can offer today would be a provisional help. In the longer term, banks have to find a way for a general solution of the foreign currency loans," Belka wrote.

If banks do nothing to help holders of Swiss franc loans, Belka said he would ask the country's financial market watchdog KNF to toughen mortgage lending rules.

"Although today the central bank is not a banking supervisor, then if banks do nothing, out of concern for the financial system stability I will ask KNF to increase the requirements concerning mortgages," he wrote.

($1 = 3.8343 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Catherine Evans)