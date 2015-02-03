WARSAW Feb 3 The head of Poland's KNF financial regulator, Andrzej Jakubiak, said on Tuesday he is still working on a plan that could allow holders of Swiss franc-denominated mortgage to convert their debt into zlotys at historical exchange rates.

"It is not (postponed) indefinitely. Why should it be indefinitely? We are working on that," Jakubiak told reporters.

Jakubiak's plan is aimed at helping people struggling with repayments after the surge in the value of the Swiss franc. It assumes they would be allowed to convert their mortgage into zlotys at a historical rate, but clients would have pay banks compensation.

($1 = 3.6752 zlotys) (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)