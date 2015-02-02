BRIEF-Ingenia Communities Group says acquisition of lifestyle communities to be funded by capital raising
* Announces institutional placement and 1 for 11 accelerated non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer to existing securityholders
WARSAW Feb 2 Poland's Bank Millennium said on Monday the quality of its Swiss franc-denominated mortgage portfolio was unlikely to deteriorate in the first quarter of 2015.
"We are not expecting that," the lender's chief executive officer Joao Bras Jorge told reporters, referring to the potential for a drop in quality of the portfolio after the Swiss franc's recent surge.
The bank's Swiss franc-denominated mortgage portfolio is still profitable, Millennium's chief financial officer Fernando Bicho also said. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski)
* Announces institutional placement and 1 for 11 accelerated non-renounceable pro-rata entitlement offer to existing securityholders
May 2 Jonah Energy, a natural gas company backed by investors including private equity firm TPG Capital, has agreed to acquire oil and gas-producing land in Wyoming from Linn Energy for around $580 million, the companies said on Tuesday.