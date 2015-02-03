WARSAW Feb 3 Poland's Finance Minister Mateusz Szczurek said on Tuesday regulatory actions may be considered if banks' steps aimed at tackling the problem of Swiss franc mortgages fail.

"Only when it turns out that banks' actions are ineffective, we will be able to consider regulatory actions," Szczurek told parliamentary finance panel. (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Writing Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)