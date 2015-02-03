(Adds details, background)
WARSAW Feb 3 The head of Poland's financial
regulator KNF has proposed a plan for banks to convert Swiss
franc mortgages into zlotys that would cost the banking sector
about 1.2 billion zlotys ($329.51 million) annually.
Poles hold about half a million mortgages denominated in
Swiss francs and they are worth a total of about $40 billion, or
9 percent of Poland's gross domestic product (GDP).
Many are struggling to repay their mortgages denominated in
Swiss francs after the Swiss currency surged when the Swiss
National Bank (SNB) unexpectedly ended its currency cap on the
euro.
KNF head Andrzej Jakubiak told a parliamentary finance
committee the plan would involve dividing the mortgages into two
parts after conversion, with the unsecured part bearing an
interest rate of 1 percent per year.
Half of the unsecured part would be gradually written off
over 20 to 25 years, he said, adding that he wanted to discuss
the proposal with Polish banks.
Chances for the implementation of the plan remain unclear as
it has not been backed by the government. The KNF supervises the
financial industry in Poland, setting capital requirements and
imposing fines among other measures.
Earlier on Tuesday, the prime minister said the Polish state
would not foot the bill for providing relief to households
struggling to repay their Swiss franc denominated mortgages.
Polish banks have already said they will cut the interest
rate such loans carry following the SNB's decision. Banks have
also said they will not drown borrowers by imposing additional
collateral costs.
($1 = 3.6418 zlotys)
