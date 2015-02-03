(Adds details, background)

By Anna Koper

WARSAW Feb 3 The head of Poland's financial regulator KNF has proposed a plan for banks to convert Swiss franc mortgages into zlotys that would cost the banking sector about 1.2 billion zlotys ($329.51 million) annually.

Poles hold about half a million mortgages denominated in Swiss francs and they are worth a total of about $40 billion, or 9 percent of Poland's gross domestic product (GDP).

Many are struggling to repay their mortgages denominated in Swiss francs after the Swiss currency surged when the Swiss National Bank (SNB) unexpectedly ended its currency cap on the euro.

KNF head Andrzej Jakubiak told a parliamentary finance committee the plan would involve dividing the mortgages into two parts after conversion, with the unsecured part bearing an interest rate of 1 percent per year.

Half of the unsecured part would be gradually written off over 20 to 25 years, he said, adding that he wanted to discuss the proposal with Polish banks.

Chances for the implementation of the plan remain unclear as it has not been backed by the government. The KNF supervises the financial industry in Poland, setting capital requirements and imposing fines among other measures.

Earlier on Tuesday, the prime minister said the Polish state would not foot the bill for providing relief to households struggling to repay their Swiss franc denominated mortgages.

Polish banks have already said they will cut the interest rate such loans carry following the SNB's decision. Banks have also said they will not drown borrowers by imposing additional collateral costs. ($1 = 3.6418 zlotys) (Writing by Marcin Goettig and Wiktor Szary; editing by Susan Thomas)