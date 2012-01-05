ZURICH Jan 5 The state prosecutor of the
canton of Zurich said on Thursday it was starting an
investigation into a former employee of Bank Sarasin
for having broken the law and made public bank data pertaining
to the director of the Swiss National Bank.
The state prosecutor of the canton of Zurich said it was
starting a criminal investigation of a 39-year-old man who had
worked in the bank's IT department.
Switzerland's top central banker is facing intense pressure
over a controversial currency trade made by his wife three weeks
before he oversaw moves to impose a cap on the Swiss franc.
SNB Chairman Philipp Hildebrand will break his silence over
the episode at 1500 GMT after the former employee of his
family's bank leaked details of the trade to the lawyer of a
political adversary.
