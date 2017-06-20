BERN, June 20 The Swiss National Bank (SNB) has
to keep monetary policy loose and remain ready to intervene on
currency markets if needed to keep a lid on the the clearly
overvalued Swiss franc, Chairman Thomas Jordan told a conference
on Tuesday.
The difficult currency situation meant it made no sense to
reduce interest rate differentials with other economies at this
stage, he said.
"The balance of interests that we always make in this regard
speaks very clearly at the moment for continuation of our
expansive monetary policy," he said.
The central bank this month kept negative rates on hold at
its quarterly policy review.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz and Oliver Hirt; Editing by
Michael Shields)