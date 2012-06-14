* SNB ups 2012 growth view to around 1.5 pct from 1 pct
* Inflation now seen at -0.5 in 2012, 0.3 pct in 2013
* SNB threatens further steps to safeguard economy
* Jordan notes positive experiences elsewhere with capital
controls
* SNB rejects idea of sovereign wealth fund for forex
reserves
By Catherine Bosley
BERNE, June 14 The Swiss National Bank dangled
the threat of capital controls to hold down the value of the
franc if the euro zone cr isis escalates, days before a Greek
election that could drive another flood of money into the
safe-haven currency.
The central bank said it was determined to defend a cap of
1.20 per euro on the franc it imposed on Sept. 6 and was ready
to buy foreign currency in "unlimited quantities".
"Even at the current rate, the Swiss franc is still high.
Another appreciation would have a serious impact on both prices
and the economy in Switzerland," SN B Chairman Thomas Jordan told
a news conference on Thursday.
"The SNB will not tolerate this. If necessary it stands
ready to take further measures at any time."
Asked repeatedly about the possibility of capital controls,
Jordan declined to say what sort of additional steps the SNB was
looking at.
"Concerning capital controls, there are various experiences
and various ways to implement them and there are also countries
that have also had positive experiences with these measures in
the recent past," he told one questioner.
"We are continuously looking at all possible other measures.
It is to be understood in the sense of an emergency plan, if
there is a corresponding escalation of the crisis.".
However, the lack of any concrete additional measures in the
SNB's announcement following its quarterly monetary policy
meeting pushed the franc up 0.1 percent against the euro to
1.2003, testing the SNB's limit.
"We expect further pressure on the EURCHF 'floor' in the
coming days, especially considering the Greek elections," said
Peter Rosenstreich, chief forex analyst at Swissquote, adding he
saw the threat of capital controls as sabre-rattling.
"Our gut reaction is this verbiage is a tool to add
uncertainty to the policy decisions - a cheaper route than
direct intervention - geared at keeping speculators sidelined,"
he said. "The SNB is trying to downplay franc attractiveness and
buy more time."
Last opinion polls before a blackout ahead of Sunday's Greek
election showed the leftist SYRIZA party which wants to scrap
Greece's 130 billion euro bailout deal running neck-and-neck
with the conservative New Democracy party.
Jordan has said recently Switzerland could consider capital
controls to deter a flight to the franc if Greece leaves the
euro, but most economists believe they would have little effect
and could seriously hurt the big Swiss banking industry.
Last month, as markets grew increasingly anxious about
Athens' future in the currency bloc, the SNB had to expand its
forex reserves by nearly a third to make the cap stick.
Citing the risk of deflation and a recession, the SNB set
the cap last year as investors fleeing the euro zone pushed the
franc up some 20 percent in just a few months, threatening ruin
for Swiss exporters and the country's tourism industry.
"RISKS EXCEPTIONALLY HIGH"
The policy has helped the economy to stabilise, prompting
the SNB to raise its growth forecast for the year to 1.5
percent, from close to 1 percent. But the SNB said that was just
because of an unexpectedly strong performance through the winter
and it still expects a significant slowdown for the rest of the
year.
"The risks for the Swiss economic situation remain
exceptionally high," Jordan said.
"The uncertainty about future developments in the euro area
has again risen. If global activity proves disappointing or the
turmoil on the financial markets increases, downside risks will
again emerge for the economy and price stability."
The SNB trimmed its inflation forecast for 2012 to minus 0.5
percent from minus 0.6 percent, but kept its forecasts for 2013
and 2014 steady at 0.3 percent and 0.6 percent respectively.
Jordan rejected the idea of using the huge foreign currency
reserves the SNB has built up by intervening to weaken the franc
to create a sovereign wealth fund - an idea some Swiss
politicians have proposed to boost the bank's returns.
"The creation of such a fund would not help to enforce the
minimum exchange rate," Jordan said. "It does little to assist
Switzerland or Swiss monetary policy."
He said such funds in Norway and other oil states could not
serve as a model as they invested income from commodity exports,
while a Swiss fund would be financed through printing money.
Jordan said the SNB was working to diversify its holdings,
with 10 percent of investments now in shares, adding that the
bank had invested in the Korean won since the start of 2012,
with other investment opportunities continually being evaluated.
Broad political support for the franc cap and calls from
e xporters to weaken the currency towards 1.30 or 1.40 per euro
initially helped the SNB to defend the limit without spending
much.
But the escalation of the euro zone crisis has encouraged
speculators to test the SNB's resolve of late just as
influential voices have started to question the policy.
In its annual financial stability report, the SNB also urged
Switzerland's two big banks, UBS and Credit Suisse
, to do more to boost capital, adding that Credit
Suisse in particular needed to act this year.
The SNB kept the target band for the Swiss franc LIBOR at 0
to 0.25 percent, as economists had forecast.