* SNB makes policy announcement at 0730 GMT
* Bank expected to leave current policy unchanged
By Alice Baghdjian
ZURICH, June 20 The Swiss National Bank will
reaffirm its commitment to defend its lid on the safe-haven
franc on Thursday, as a weaker currency and a recovering economy
gives the bank some breathing space.
The SNB is also expected to leave the target band for the
Swiss franc LIBOR at 0 to 0.25 percent when the
bank makes its policy announcement at 0730 GMT, followed by a
media conference with board members.
With price pressures in Switzerland still low, markets will
be looking for clues as to how the SNB intends to balance the
competing needs of what it views as an overvalued franc and an
overheating housing market.
Raising interest rates to rein in a recent surge household
lending would clash with the SNB's efforts to keep a lid on the
franc, which it has capped at 1.20 per euro since September 2011
to stave off deflation and a recession.
"The interest rate policy of the SNB needs to decide which
of these evils to combat," said analysts at St Galler
Kantonalbank. "At the moment it's the franc that carries greater
weight. The SNB will therefore leave its monetary policy
unchanged."
Though the franc weakened against the euro last month as
fears over a worsening of the euro zone crisis faded and is
expected to fall further, the SNB has stressed the currency
remains overvalued.
Out of 23 economists polled by Reuters on the topic, 12 saw
the cap being removed sometime in 2014, with the others
expecting it to stay well into 2015 or beyond.
With the cap expected to remain in place, focus has turned
to any talk of alternative measures that could be taken by the
SNB in the future.
Out of 26 economists in the poll, 14 said Swiss officials
would not take further measures to deter safe-haven flows if the
euro zone crisis worsens. Of those who expected further measures
a charge on sight deposits - the amount of cash commercial banks
hold with the SNB - was seen the most likely scenario.
SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said last month the bank did not
rule out negative interest rates and could adjust the cap on the
franc if necessary though policymakers have said it is not
designed for fine-tuning.
"We attribute a very small likelihood to the introduction of
negative interest rates (or any other charge) on the SNB's
excess reserves," said Reto Huenerwadel, economist at UBS, but
said this would most likely follow comparable moves by other
central banks, namely the European Central Bank.
"Apart from the fact that the SNB could have taken this
route for some time already and deliberately refrained from
doing so, it is the uncertainty related to such a measure that
prevents them from taking it independently."
