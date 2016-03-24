ZURICH, March 24 The Swiss National Bank (SNB) earned 1.2 billion Swiss francs($1.23 billion) last year in charges on cash parked with it by commercial banks, it said in its annual report published on Thursday.

Since January 2015 the central bank has levied an interest rate of -0.75 percent on deposits above a certain limit, part of the SNB's efforts to discourage banks from holding Swiss francs and thus weaken a currency it describes as significantly overvalued.

Deposits with the SNB amounted to 468 billion francs at the end of 2015, 171 billion of which were subject to negative interest rates and thus generated earnings, it said.

Currency market interventions are the other main tool the SNB uses to protect Switzerland's export-oriented economy from too great an appreciation of the franc.

In its annual report, the SNB also said it purchased 86.1 billion francs in foreign currency last year to influence exchange rates.

The SNB last week left interest rates on hold. Any move further into negative territory would have fuelled criticism from banks, insurers and pension funds which have had to pay the deposit charge.

($1 = 0.9750 Swiss francs) (editing by John Stonestreet)