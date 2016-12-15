BERN Dec 15 The Swiss National Bank stuck to
its monetary policy guns on Thursday when it kept interest rates
at record low levels to keep a lid on the "significantly
overvalued" Swiss franc.
As expected, the central bank said it was keeping the target
band for 3-month Libor at -0.25 to -1.25 percent and the
interest rate it charges on sight deposits at -0.75 percent.
"The negative interest rate and the SNB's willingness to
intervene in the foreign exchange market are intended to make
Swiss franc investments less attractive, thereby easing pressure
on the currency," the SNB said in a statement.
(Reporting by John Revill and Silke Koltrowitz; Edoting by
Michael Shields)