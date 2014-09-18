* SNB vows to defend cap on franc currency, rates on hold
* SNB warns of deflation risks, slower growth
* Swiss franc hovering near two-year high against euro
* SNB has not intervened in FX market since 2012 - chairman
By Alice Baghdjian
ZURICH, Sept 18 Switzerland's central bank vowed
to vigorously defend a three-year-old cap on the Swiss franc
which has come under pressure from a recent appreciation of the
currency, but it stopped short of announcing concrete new
measures for now.
In a statement in which it warned of renewed risks of
deflation and slower growth, the Swiss National Bank (SNB) said
it stood ready to make unlimited currency interventions and
would resort to additional steps "immediately" if needed to
defend the 1.20 per euro cap.
However the tougher rhetoric failed to weaken the Swiss
franc, which rose to a one-week high after the announcement - a
signal that the bank may ultimately be forced into further,
costlier measures such as currency intervention or moving to
negative interest rates.
Both options are fraught. Aggressive policy interventions
would swell already sizeable foreign excahnge reserves and are
seen as risky in the long-term. Negative rates could prove
costly for Switzerland's banks.
"The SNB is caught in a situation where it can't do much
else than threaten further currency interventions and negative
interest rates. The SNB may find both alternatives unappealing,
but its hands are effectively tied," said Cornelia Luchsinger at
Zuercher Kantonalbank.
The franc was slightly stronger at 1.2071 by 1410 GMT after
the bank disappointed market players who had expected it to opt
for negative rates on Thursday. The currency is near a two-year
high versus the euro.
The European Central Bank's unexpected interest rate cut two
weeks ago and its new schemes to pump cash into the euro zone
economy have intensified pressure on the SNB's minimum exchange
rate, introduced in September 2011 when a soaring franc
threatened to choke off inflation and hurt the Swiss economy.
Investors are watching to see if the ECB rolls out more
aggressive easing to stimulate the euro zone's economy, as this
could weaken the euro further in coming months, putting upward
pressure on the franc.
Daniel Hartmann at Bantleon Bank said the SNB might prefer
imposing fees on franc deposits to pursuing extensive currency
interventions because its balance sheet of around 500 billion
Swiss francs (534.87 billion US dollars) is still bloated from
the last round of currency interventions.
But the SNB is likely to wait to see if its verbal
interventions do the trick before resorting to any further
action, Hartmann predicted.
"Should this not be the case, the SNB won't shrink from
introducing negative interest rates," he said.
DEFLATION RISK
In Switzerland, negative rates would probably involve a
charge on so-called sight deposits, or the cash commercial banks
hold at the SNB.
While the central bank has said it does not rule out the use
of negative interest rates, it has stressed it has a broad
monetary policy arsenal at hand to combat any franc strength.
The SNB could also intervene in the foreign exchange market,
selling francs to cheapen the currency. It used this method in
2012, injecting billions of francs into the market and swelling
its foreign currency reserves.
The Swiss National Bank has not intervened in foreign
exchange markets since 2012 to defend the cap, its chairman
Thomas Jordan told Swiss broadcaster SRF on Thursday.
The residual threat of deflation resurfaced in Thursday's
statement as the SNB struck a more downbeat note on the health
of the Swiss economy.
"The risk of deflation in Switzerland has increased," the
SNB said, adding inflation was set to be lower from mid-2015
onwards.
Switzerland's economy unexpectedly stalled in the second
quarter as trade took a hit from stagnation in its main export
market Europe and construction spending fell.
"The economic outlook has deteriorated considerably," the
SNB said, trimming its growth forecast for this year to just
below 1.5 percent, from a previous prediction of near 2 percent,
and cutting its inflation forecasts for 2015 and 2016 to 0.2
percent and 0.5 percent, respectively.
(1 US dollar = 0.9348 Swiss franc)
(Additional reporting by Katharina Bart, Silke Koltrowitz and
Joshua Franklin; Editing by Noah Barkin)