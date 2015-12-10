ZURICH Dec 10 The Swiss National Bank (SNB) on Thursday left its benchmark interest rate unchanged and said it would remain active if necessary in the currency market to weaken the "significantly overvalued" Swiss franc.

At its quarterly policy meeting Switzerland's central bank kept its target range for three-month Libor at between -1.25 and -0.25 percent, as analysts polled by Reuters had expected.

"Despite depreciating somewhat in recent months, the Swiss franc is still significantly overvalued," the central bank said in a statement. "The negative interest rate and the interest rate differential with other currencies make the Swiss franc less attractive, and continue to help weaken it."

The SNB is scheduled to hold a news conference at 0900 GMT.

(Reporting by Zurich newsroom)