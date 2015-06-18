BERNE, June 18 The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is
ready to use its balance sheet to influence foreign exchange
markets in order to weaken its currency if necessary, Chairman
Thomas Jordan said at a news conference on Thursday.
"If, in the future, we decide that using the balance sheet
is constructive and necessary and that in doing so we can
influence monetary conditions in a way we see as necessary, we
will not hesitate to do so," Jordan said.
The SNB's currency reserves are bloated from intervening in
currency markets to weaken the franc, and the central bank cited
a growing balance sheet as one reason it dropped the cap in
January.
(Reporting by Karolin Schaps and Paul Arnold; Writing by Kirsti
Knolle)