BERNE, June 20 The following is the statement by
the Swiss National Bank after its quarterly policy review on
Thursday:
Monetary policy assessment of 20 June 2013
SNB reaffirms minimum exchange rate
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is maintaining its minimum
exchange rate of CHF 1.20 per euro. The Swiss franc is still
high. An appreciation of the Swiss franc would compromise price
stability and would have serious consequences for the Swiss
economy. In the current environment, the minimum exchange rate
remains important in order to avoid an undesirable tightening of
monetary conditions for Switzerland in the event of sudden
upward pressure on the Swiss franc. The SNB stands ready to
enforce the minimum exchange rate, if necessary, by buying
foreign currency in unlimited quantities, and to take further
measures, as required. The target range for the three-month
Libor will be left unchanged at 0.0-0.25%.
Since March, the SNB's conditional inflation forecast has
remained almost unchanged, apart from inflation for the current
year, which is slightly lower due to a reduction in the oil
price. The forecast is again based on an unchanged three-month
Libor of 0.0% over the next three years. For 2013, the SNB now
anticipates slightly lower inflation of -0.3%. For 2014, the
inflation forecast is unchanged at 0.2% and for 2015, at 0.7%.
Consequently, inflation in Switzerland will remain very low in
the foreseeable future.
In the first quarter of 2013, the global economy was weaker
than expected. The recession continued in the euro area. In the
US, the recovery remained hesitant and in China, economic
activity lost strength. In Switzerland, real GDP rose
significantly in the first quarter. However, the SNB expects a
perce ptible weakening in growth for the second quarter.
Overall, it still anticipates growth of 1.0-1.5% for 2013.
The risks for the Swiss economy remain high. They continue
to originate, for the most part, from the international
environment. A weakening in global economic momentum cannot be
excluded. Further developments in the euro area financial and
sovereign debt crisis remain uncertain. Tensions can reappear at
any moment on global financial markets. Domestically, there is a
risk that the imbalances on the mortgage and real estate markets
will grow, given the sustained period of exceptionally low
interest rates.
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian)