BERNE, June 20 The Swiss National Bank expects
the Swiss franc to weaken further in coming quarters, chairman
Thomas Jordan said after the central bank's rate-setting session
on Thursday.
"Overall, the value of the Swiss franc remains high and
should fall further over the next few quarters," Jordan said in
prepared remarks.
Though the franc weakened against the euro last month as
fears over a worsening of the euro zone crisis faded and is
expected to fall further, the SNB stressed the currency remains
overvalued after its monetary policy meeting.
(Reporting By Alice Baghdjian, editing by Emma Thomasson)