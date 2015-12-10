BERNE Dec 10 The Swiss National Bank sees the
anticipated divergence in policies by global rate setters as a
challenge for Switzerland, SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said on
Thursday.
"Diverging monetary policy stances in the major currency
areas present small open economies like Switzerland, in
particular, with huge challenges as they typically trigger
substantial exchange rate fluctuations and hamper economic
growth," Jordan told a news conference following the central
bank's quarterly monetary policy decision.
"Switzerland's economy is thus going through a difficult
phase."
The SNB left its benchmark interest rate unchanged and said
it would remain active if necessary in the currency market to
weaken the "significantly overvalued" Swiss franc.
(Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz and Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi;
Writing by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Michael Shields)