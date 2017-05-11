ZURICH May 11 The Swiss National Bank's (SNB)
policy of negative interest rates is not ideal but is
nevertheless necessary in order to weaken Switzerland's
"significantly overvalued" currency, Chairman Thomas Jordan said
on Thursday.
"It's not the case that we find it great to have negative
interest rates," Jordan said at a banking conference.
However, Jordan said negative interest rates, along with the
central bank's willingness to intervene in the currency were
absolutely necessary in order to protect exporters from a
stronger Swiss franc, which is a safe-haven currency in times of
market stress.
