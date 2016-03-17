ZURICH, March 17 The Swiss National Bank does
not rule out using any policy tools in its fight to weaken
Switzerland's currency which it continues to describe as
"significantly overvalued", Chairman Thomas Jordan told Swiss
radio on Thursday.
Speaking after the SNB left its benchmark interest rate
unchanged at its quarterly policy assessment,
Jordan said: "We want to keep to this monetary policy for the
moment... Fundamentally we do not rule out any measures which
could become necessary under certain circumstances."
Jordan added the SNB would need to consider the potential
impact of any policy change, citing the prospect for unintended
consequences.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin and Michael Shields)