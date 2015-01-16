ZURICH Jan 16 Ratings agency Standard & Poors
said on Friday the Swiss National Bank's shock decision to scrap
its three-year-old cap on the franc had no immediate impact on
Switzerland's credit rating.
Standard & Poors said the strong appreciation of the Swiss
franc against the euro could dampen Swiss exports over the next
two to three years, but expected the country's economy to
whether any setbacks.
"Still, we think Switzerland's strong economy and solid
public finances will resist this exchange rate shock," the
ratings agency, which currently rates Switzerland as AAA, said
in a statement.
The Swiss National Bank shocked financial markets on
Thursday by scrapping a three-year-old cap on the franc, sending
the currency soaring against the euro and stocks plunging on
fears for the export-reliant Swiss economy.
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin, editing by Tom Miles)