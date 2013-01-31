BRIEF-Fitch downgrades San Marino to 'BBB-' outlook stable
* Fitch on San Marino - revised country ceiling down to 'BBB+' from 'A', and downgraded short-term foreign-currency idr to 'f3' from 'f2'
ZURICH, Jan 31 The Swiss National Bank on Thursday published the following allocation data for its foreign exchange reserves: Foreign currency holdings, in percent: Q4 2012 Q3 2012 Dollars 28 28 Euros 49 48 Sterling 7 7 Yen 8 9 Canada dlr 4 4 Other* 4 4 * includes AUD, SEK, DKK, SGD, KRW Investment categories: Q4 2012 Q3 2012 Gov. bonds 82 83 Equities 12 12 * The majority of the SNB's bonds had a AAA rating (Reporting by Emma Thomasson)
(The following statement was released by the rating agency) BARCELONA, June 02 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed the London Borough of Wandsworth's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'AA' with Negative Outlooks and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'F1+'. The ratings reflect Wandsworth's wealthy socio-economic profile and focused financial management, conservative budgeting, low debt, strong cash position and high reserves in place. However the ratings also r