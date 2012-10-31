ZURICH, Oct 31 The Swiss National Bank on Wednesday published the following allocation data for its foreign exchange reserves: Foreign currency holdings, in percent: Q3 2012 Q2 2012 Dollars 28 22 Euros 48 60 Sterling 7 3 Yen 9 8 Canada dlr 4 3 Other* 4 4 * includes AUD, SEK, DKK, SGD, KRW Investment categories: Q3 2012 Q2 2012 Gov. bonds 83 85 Equities 12 10 * The majority of the SNB's bonds had a AAA rating (Reporting by Catherine Bosley)