By Catherine Bosley

BERNE, March 8 The Swiss National Bank swung into profit last year from a record loss in 2010, helped by gains on its gold and foreign exchange reserves and reinforcing its ability to defend its cap on the franc's value.

The strong showing for 2011, confirmed in data on Thursday, helps bolster the SNB's credibility in the currency market where it has capped the franc at 1.20 per euro since September to help the country's exporters and tourism industry to remain competitive.

The central bank recorded a 2011 profit of 13.5 billion Swiss francs ($14.8 billion), in line with a preliminary profit figure announced in January.

That contrasted with a 21 billion franc loss the central bank ran up in 2010 as it intervened heavily in the foreign exchange markets to try to stop the franc soaring, drawing sharp criticism from right-wing politicians.

"This piece of positive news should help pacify the more vocal opposition," said Swissquote analyst Peter Rosenstreich.

The SNB's profit means it will be able to distribute a 1 billion franc dividend to Switzerland's 26 cantons (states) and the federal government.

The cantons are the central bank's biggest shareholders, and the huge loss in 2010 led to fears they might have to forego their annual dividend, adding to criticism of the bank.

SNB interim head Thomas Jordan, who is widely expected to get the job permanently after an audit of financial dealings gave him a clean bill of health on Wednesday, said the 1.20 level was very credible in the market.

But he declined to comment further on monetary policy ahead of the central bank's quarterly rate-setting meeting next week.

Jordan took over as interim chief after Chairman Philipp Hildebrand stepped down in January due to a controversial currency trade by his wife a few weeks before the SNB capped the franc. Hildebrand had also come under fire over the 2010 loss.

The SNB's foreign currency positions contributed 7.7 billion francs to the profit number, including 5.5 billion in interest income, while the rise in the price of gold produced a valuation gain of 5.4 billion francs.

"The cap certainly had an impact this year" in minimising losses on foreign currency positions, Jordan told reporters.

TURNAROUND SIGN

The SNB set the cap citing the risk of deflation and recession after safe-haven buyers, reluctant to hold euro investments because of the bloc's debt crisis, had pushed the franc up nearly 20 percent against the shared currency.

Inflation data out on Thursday showed Swiss prices rose in February month-on-month for the first time since September, suggesting the cap on the franc is helping the economy absorb the effects of the strong currency.

"We see signs of a turnaround," said ZKB economist Cornelia Luchsinger. "The effect of the strong Swiss franc is also starting to fade. This means a certain relief and we expect the inflation rate to start rising again from the summer."

The SNB's forex holdings eased by some 5 billion francs to 225 billion in February. According to the SNB's accountability report for 2011, also released on Thursday, it spent 18 billion francs last year on its efforts to weaken the franc via repo transactions.

Jordan said the central bank was looking to diversify its huge foreign exchange reserves, largely held in dollars and euros, but has not yet looked at the Russian rouble or South Korean won.

At its quarterly meeting next week, the SNB is widely expected to keep its target for the three-month Swiss franc LIBOR at nil and the cap at 1.20, even though some politicians and trade unions have urged it to weaken the franc further.

Gross domestic product data for the final three months of last year came in slightly stronger than expected, and some leading indicators are beginning to suggest greater economic resilience.

"The outlook for the SNB remains firmly for an unchanged verdict next week," said Informa Global Markets analyst Nikola Stephan.

The SNB's fund of toxic assets acquired as a result of the bailout of bank UBS in 2008 recorded a profit of 0.9 billion francs, down from 2010.

The SNB expects to be able to liquidate the fund within the next three years, Jordan said.