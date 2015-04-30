(Adds analysts, economic data)
ZURICH, April 30 The Swiss central bank posted
its biggest quarterly loss on record on Thursday, after the
appreciation of the franc against the euro inflicted hefty
losses on its holdings of the single currency.
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) stunned financial markets on
Jan. 15 when it abandoned its cap on the value of the franc
versus the euro, a policy it said would have cost roughly 100
billion Swiss francs ($107 billion) to defend that month alone.
The SNB chalked up a first-quarter loss of 30 billion Swiss
francs, as income earned from a charge on franc deposits held by
financial institutions at the central bank failed to offset
losses on both foreign exchange and gold holdings. It reported a
profit of 4.4 billion francs in the same quarter last year.
Had the SNB maintained the cap on the franc in the face of a
quantitative easing programme by the European Central Bank, the
expansion of the SNB's balance sheet would have been even
greater and eventual losses more devastating, said Peter
Rosenstreich, head of market strategy at Swissquote Bank.
However, the loss could have political repercussions for the
central bank, and could rule out an annual payment to its
shareholders, including the federal government and cantons.
"This massive loss will have a lasting sting on the psyche
at the SNB and politically within the cantons, which might
hamper policy strategy moving forward," Rosenstreich said.
A rise in weekly sight deposits as well as a fall in the
franc have suggested the central bank is still intervening to
weaken the currency, something the SNB said it remains prepared
to do.
The appreciation of the franc resulted in a 29.3 billion
franc loss on foreign currency positions, with exchange
rate-related losses on all investment currencies amounting to
41.1 billion francs.
The SNB said euro-denominated assets made up 42 percent of
its portfolio at the end of March, down from 46 percent at the
end of December, while 32 percent was held in dollars, up from
29 percent at the end of 2014.
The removal of the cap has crimped the competitiveness of
Swiss firms, which have cut prices in order to maintain their
business activities, the KOF Swiss Economic Institute said on
Thursday. Its leading economic barometer fell to 89.5 points in
April from a revised 90.9 points in March.
($1 = 0.9376 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Alice Baghdjian and Joshua Franklin; Editing by
Crispian Balmer)