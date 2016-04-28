(Adds detail)
ZURICH, April 28 Switzerland's central bank
posted a first-quarter profit of 5.7 billion Swiss francs ($5.88
billion) on Thursday as the global low interest rate environment
and rocky financial markets gave a boost to its bond and gold
holdings.
A 4.1 billion gain on gold and 6.2 billion on bonds and
other interest-bearing instruments helped offset exchange rate
losses that resulted from the Swiss franc's appreciation against
the dollar.
While the franc weakened against the euro through March 31
this year, it strengthened more against the dollar
, impacting the SNB's sizeable dollar holdings.
"The appreciation of the Swiss franc resulted in total
exchange rate losses of 6.9 billion francs," the SNB said in a
statement.
SNB profits are not part of its monetary policy mandate but
the annual payments have sometimes meant the difference between
a budget surplus and a budget deficit for some cantons, which
along with the federal government are the central bank's main
shareholders.
If shareholders accept the SNB's proposal for a 1 billion
franc payout to the government and a 15 franc-per-share dividend
at the central bank's annual general meeting on Friday, the SNB
will have 1.9 billion francs left in reserves.
The currency impact marks a 34 billion improvement from the
same quarter last year.
In the first quarter of 2015, the Swiss National Bank
posted its biggest ever quarterly loss, of 30 billion
francs, after the removal of an exchange rate cap sent the Swiss
franc soaring against the euro that January.
A stronger franc led the central bank to exchange rate
losses of 41.1 billion francs that quarter that were only
slightly offset by gains in equities and bonds.
The SNB cut losses in ensuing quarters to close the year
with a 23.3 billion franc loss.
($1 = 0.9697 Swiss francs)
