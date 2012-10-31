ZURICH Oct 31 The Swiss National Bank recorded a profit of 16.9 billion Swiss francs ($18.15 billion) for the first nine months of the year, helped by a gain in its vast forex holdings as the franc weakened against the euro and the dollar.

Income from its forex positions amounted to 10.3 billion francs, it said on Wednesday, while its gold holdings saw a valuation rise of 6.2 billion francs.

The results of the SNB, which is publicly held, are closely watched for any clues as to how long it can maintain the cap of 1.20 per euro it set on the safe-haven franc a year ago.

To defend the cap, the SNB has injected hundreds of billions of francs into markets during the past year. Its balance sheet has increased by 158 billion francs to 509 billion francs.

The SNB's results greatly depend on asset price swings. Only provisional conclusions for the annual result can be drawn from the half-year results, the SNB said. ($1 = 0.9310 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Catherine Bosley)