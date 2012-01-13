ZURICH Jan 13 The Swiss National Bank expects to swing to a profit in 2011, helped by its foreign currency positions and by a rise in the value of its gold holdings, a boon to its credibility and reinforcing its ability to defend its cap on the Swiss franc.

The SNB expects a a 2011 profit of 13 billion Swiss francs, preliminary data provided by the SNB on Friday showed.

The figures come just days after Chairman Phillip Hildebrand stepped down after doubts emerged about earlier claims not to have known about a big dollar trade made by his wife weeks before the SNB set a cap on the franc on Sept. 6. (Reporting by Catherine Bosley)