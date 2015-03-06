ZURICH, March 6 Switzerland's central bank returned to profit last year thanks to gains in the value of foreign currency and gold it holds, allowing it to resume payouts with a 2 billion Swiss franc ($2 billion) dividend to its shareholders.

The Swiss National Bank, which caused turmoil in financial markets in January with the sudden removal of a currency cap against the euro, made 38.3 billion francs in profit last year, confirming preliminary results.

This compares with a 9.1 billion franc loss in 2013 when it was hit hard by a slump in gold prices. (Reporting by Katharina Bart and Karolin Schaps)