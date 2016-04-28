ZURICH, April 28 Switzerland's central bank
swung to a first-quarter profit of 5.7 billion Swiss francs
($5.88 billion) on Thursday, as valuation gains boosted its gold
holdings and low interest rates saw price gains on
interest-bearing paper and instruments in its foreign currency
positions.
A 4.1 billion gain on gold and 6.2 billion price gain on
interest-bearing paper and instruments helped offset exchange
rate losses. While the franc weakened against the euro through
March 31 this year, it strengthened against the dollar
.
In the first quarter of 2015, the Swiss National Bank
had posted its biggest ever quarterly loss of 30
billion francs after the removal of a minimum exchange rate sent
the Swiss franc soaring against the euro in January.
($1 = 0.9697 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi; Editing by Michael
Shields)