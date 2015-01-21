* CEE borrowers hit by franc's rise

* Romania follows Hungary, Poland in proposing help for borrowers

* Debt scheme to help three-quarters of franc borrowers: FinMin

* Raiffeisen announces interest cut for franc clients (Adds details, background throughout)

By Radu-Sorin Marinas

BUCHAREST, Jan 21 Romania's government plans to expand a scheme to ease the debt burden of its lowest earners as holders of Swiss franc-denominated loans are being hit by the currency's surge, its finance minister said on Wednesday.

Many households across central and eastern Europe took out Swiss franc mortgage loans at attractively low interest rates in the 2000s, despite warnings from economists.

Romania is the latest country in the region to float measures to shield borrowers from the franc's rise, following on the heels of Hungary, Poland, Serbia and Croatia.

Croatia proposed a scheme on Wednesday similar to Hungary's to convert franc loans into local currency.

Loan payments in francs are set to soar since the Swiss central bank removed its cap on its currency last Thursday, as the franc is 16 percent stronger against the Romanian leu than a week ago.

Romania introduced the scheme last year to help reduce monthly loan payments, including in local currency, for the country's lowest earners for two years. It was seen as a move to lure voters ahead of the presidential election in November 2014.

The government now proposes lifting the income bracket for those that can join the scheme to 3,000 lei ($770) per month from 2,200, to make more borrowers eligible. It also plans to cut monthly loan payments by 240 lei, rather than the current 144 lei.

"We proposed lifting the maximum personal income ceiling to qualify for this programme for Swiss franc borrowers," Finance Minister Darius Valcov told reporters. "This way, about 75 percent of franc borrowers will qualify against 51 percent at present."

The expanded scheme would cost the public purse about 0.1 percent of GDP, Valcov said.

In the years before the financial crisis, Romania's central bank repeatedly warned of the risks attached to borrowing in what it called "exotic currencies". Only 75,000 people borrowed in Swiss francs, compared to millions who took euro or leu loans and a very low proportion compared to in Poland, for example.

Raiffeisen Bank Romania said on Wednesday it was cutting interest rates for clients with Swiss franc loans effective from Jan. 23.

Volksbank Romania, which according to Valcov holds 42 percent of the country's franc loans, announced on Monday a temporary freeze in the leu/franc rate for its franc loan clients. OTP Bank Romania will temporarily cut up to 1.5 percentage points off its franc interest rate margin.

The stock of franc-denominated loans in Romania was 10.1 billion lei ($2.6 billion) as of the end of November, a fraction of Poland's $36 billion. ($1 = 3.8942 lei) (Editing by Matthias Williams and Susan Fenton)