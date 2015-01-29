BUCHAREST Jan 29 The problems of Swiss franc borrowers in Romania cannot be fixed with one single solution, but by applying a mix of measures to individual cases, the central bank said on Thursday.

The bank recommended that potential solutions aim for reasonable burden sharing between banks and loan holders, in a statement after a meeting with banking executives and the country's banking association.

Potential solutions could include banks offering to keep monthly repayment rates to levels similar to before the cap on the franc was lifted, the central bank said. They could also include a temporary cut in the loan interest rates or more flexible repayment schemes.

Potential loan conversions into the local leu currency should be done at current exchange levels, with a discount to the debt servicing costs, it said.

"Negotiating any solution will aim ... not to create moral hazard, meaning not generate unreasonable expectations and not discriminate debtors in other currencies," the central bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Editing by Matthias Williams)