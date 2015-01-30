BUCHAREST Jan 30 Now is a good time for
Romanian holders of Swiss franc loans to convert them into the
local leu currency, given the environment of low inflation and
low interest rates, the central bank governor said on Friday.
Mugur Isarescu also said that some banks were looking at
proposals to freeze the exchange rate for up to one year to
levels seen before the Swiss central bank lifted its cap on the
franc earlier in January.
Hundreds of thousands of people across Central and Eastern
Europe took out home loans denominated in Swiss francs in the
early 2000s despite warnings from economists, attracted by lower
interest rates than those offered in local currencies.
Mortgage payments are set to soar since the Swiss central
bank abruptly removed the cap on the currency earlier in
January.
