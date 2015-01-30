BUCHAREST Jan 30 Romania's central bank
governor warned on Friday that the same "moral hazard" risks
attached to home owners borrowing in Swiss franc-denominated
loans could spread to euro loans if policymakers offered
unrealistic solutions to the franc's surge.
Hundreds of thousands of people across Central and Eastern
Europe took out loans denominated in Swiss francs in the 2000s
despite warnings from economists and policymakers, including
from the Romanian central bank. The borrowers were attracted by
lower interest rates than those offered in local currencies.
Mortgage payments are set to soar since the Swiss central
bank abruptly removed the cap on the currency earlier in
January, although the impact is expected to be lower in Romania
than in some of its wealthier neighbours.
(Reporting by Luiza Ilie; Writing by Matthias Williams; Editing
by Robin Pomeroy)