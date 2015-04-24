BERNE, April 24 Switzerland's central bank has no plans to do away with cash and doesn't have the authority to impose a fee on paper currency, chairman Thomas Jordan told shareholders on Friday.

"We have no plans to do away with cash, and we don't have the authority to impose a fee on paper currency," Jordan said, in response to a question from a shareholder about fees on holding franc notes.

Earlier on Friday, Jordan said uncertainty over the Greek debt crisis could push up the franc, traditionally a haven currency. (Reporting By Alice Baghdjian, Writing by Katharina Bart)