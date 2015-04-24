UPDATE 1-German industrial output points to solid growth
* Data points to robust Q1 GDP growth (Adds more data, Economy Ministry, analysts, background)
BERNE, April 24 Switzerland's central bank has no plans to do away with cash and doesn't have the authority to impose a fee on paper currency, chairman Thomas Jordan told shareholders on Friday.
"We have no plans to do away with cash, and we don't have the authority to impose a fee on paper currency," Jordan said, in response to a question from a shareholder about fees on holding franc notes.
Earlier on Friday, Jordan said uncertainty over the Greek debt crisis could push up the franc, traditionally a haven currency. (Reporting By Alice Baghdjian, Writing by Katharina Bart)
* Data points to robust Q1 GDP growth (Adds more data, Economy Ministry, analysts, background)
* Moody's on Indian Banks- NPA resolution measures are a credit positive, but will not solve the key structural issues