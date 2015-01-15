NEW YORK/LONDON Jan 15 Currency speculators,
particularly large global macro hedge funds with big short
positions in the Swiss franc, are staring massive losses in the
face after the Swiss National Bank shocked markets on Thursday
by removing a three-year-old cap on the currency.
The move sent the safe-haven franc soaring against the euro
and the U.S. dollar at a time when more than $3.5 billion was
positioned in favor of franc weakness, the largest such position
in more than a year and a half.
Only days ago, the SNB termed the 1.20 francs per euro cap
the cornerstone of its monetary policy.
The damage from the Swiss franc's sharp moves comes as a
blow for macro hedge fund managers nursing wounds from nearly
four years of mediocre performance.
"You have these massive policies which forced all investors
to invest with the policy and then they remove the policy and
everyone is left high and dry," said Chris Morrison, strategist
for the $550 million Omni Macro Fund.
Data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission released
on Friday showed net short positions of 24,171 contracts on the
Swiss franc, the largest since June 2013. Adding in 662 short
option contracts gives a combined position of 24,833 contracts
or $3.5 billion at the current rate of around 0.90 franc to the
dollar.
Global macro hedge funds that use fundamental analysis to
bet on the financial markets and representing $288 billion in
assets on the Lyxor platform had net short position of 2.6
percent, indicating a loss for them given the currency move.
The euro dropped as much as 30 percent below the 1.20 cap to
0.8500 franc per euro at one point on Thursday
before rebounding to roughly 1.04. The dollar plunged to 0.736
franc, its lowest since 2011, before paring losses.
Hedge fund portfolio positioning at the start of the year
indicates that Commodity Trading Advisors, hedge funds that use
computer-driven models to evaluate risk, pricing and timing in
financial markets, stand to gain.
"This is one of those moments where some people would have
been lucky. Many more people, I suspect, would have been unlucky
because they would have positioned with the policy of the
central bank," said Morrison, whose fund profited from the move.
However, other computer-driven funds that base their models
on historic volatility may have been exposed because the cap has
dampened volatility in the franc for the last few years.
(Reporting by Nishant Kumar in London and Gertrude
Chavez-Dreyfuss in New York; Editing by James Dalgleish)