ZURICH May 29 Swiss banks parked more cash at
the country's central bank last week, data showed on Tuesday, a
period when talk of a possible Greek exit from the euro zone put
investors increasingly on the defensive.
Sight deposits held at the Swiss National Bank by domestic
banks rose to 171.655 billion Swiss francs ($179 billion) as of
May 25 from 154.922 billion a week earlier, central bank data
showed, a level not seen since January.
The Swiss National Bank capped the franc's value at of 1.20
per euro in September, seeking to deter investors who want a
haven from the euro crisis from driving the Swiss currency to
levels that could trigger deflation and recession.
Sight deposits are the accounts of commercial banks with the
central bank, and constitute a large part of the liquidity in
the banking system. As part of its efforts to weaken the franc,
which nearly shot to parity with the euro last August, the SNB
began flooding the money market with cash and raised total sight
deposits to 200 billion.
Total SNB sight deposits in francs amounted to 234.980
billion last week.
The SNB's tools for expanding sight deposits are foreign
exchange swaps and repurchases of its own debt.
At its most recent policy review in March, the SNB said it
would maintain liquidity at extraordinarily high levels.
SNB data - particularly its foreign currency reserves - are
closely scrutinised by investors for signs of how much it is
costing to maintain the cap. In 2010 the SNB ran up huge losses
due to its interventions to stem the franc's rise.