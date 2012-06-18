ZURICH, June 18 The amount of cash commercial
banks hold with the Swiss National Bank surged to an eight-month
high last week as jitters mounted ahead of a Greek election that
could have paved the way for Athens to quit the euro.
The level of cash deposits is partly a reflection of how
strongly banks want to keep their money safe and may also
reflect efforts by the Swiss National Bank to defend its cap on
the value of the Swiss franc.
Sight deposits of domestic banks for the week ending June 15
hit 197.762 billion Swiss francs from 184.502 a week earlier,
data provided by the central bank on Monday showed. It was the
highest level since Oct. 21, 2011 and the fifth consecutive week
the deposits have expanded.
Sight deposits are the accounts of commercial banks with the
central bank, and constitute a large part of the liquidity in
the banking system. As part of its efforts to weaken the franc,
which shot to near parity with the euro last August, the SNB
began flooding the money market with cash and raised total sight
deposits to 200 billion.
Total sight deposits amounted to 284.562 billion francs as
of the end of last week.
After trying to push down the franc by expanding sight
deposits, the Swiss National Bank capped the Swiss unit at 1.20
per euro on Sept. 6, seeking to deter investors looking for a
haven from the euro crisis. The SNB cited the risk of deflation
and a recession as the reasons for the cap.
With markets increasingly worried the euro zone crisis could
engulf Spain, the franc has been trading just shy of the 1.20
per euro mark.
Greece's conservatives eked out a narrow victory in an
election on Sunday and will try to form a coalition with other
parties backing the international bailout. The outcome of the
elections eased fears of a sudden Athenian exit from the euro,
and helped support the euro against other major currencies
including the franc.
The SNB's tools for expanding sight deposits are foreign
exchange swaps and repurchases of its own debt.
SNB data - particularly its foreign currency reserves - are
closely scrutinized by investors for signs of how much it is
costing to maintain the cap. In 2010 the SNB ran up huge losses
due to its interventions to stem the franc's rise.
(Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Toby Chopra)