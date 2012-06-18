ZURICH, June 18 The amount of cash commercial banks hold with the Swiss National Bank surged to an eight-month high last week as jitters mounted ahead of a Greek election that could have paved the way for Athens to quit the euro.

The level of cash deposits is partly a reflection of how strongly banks want to keep their money safe and may also reflect efforts by the Swiss National Bank to defend its cap on the value of the Swiss franc.

Sight deposits of domestic banks for the week ending June 15 hit 197.762 billion Swiss francs from 184.502 a week earlier, data provided by the central bank on Monday showed. It was the highest level since Oct. 21, 2011 and the fifth consecutive week the deposits have expanded.

Sight deposits are the accounts of commercial banks with the central bank, and constitute a large part of the liquidity in the banking system. As part of its efforts to weaken the franc, which shot to near parity with the euro last August, the SNB began flooding the money market with cash and raised total sight deposits to 200 billion.

Total sight deposits amounted to 284.562 billion francs as of the end of last week.

After trying to push down the franc by expanding sight deposits, the Swiss National Bank capped the Swiss unit at 1.20 per euro on Sept. 6, seeking to deter investors looking for a haven from the euro crisis. The SNB cited the risk of deflation and a recession as the reasons for the cap.

With markets increasingly worried the euro zone crisis could engulf Spain, the franc has been trading just shy of the 1.20 per euro mark.

Greece's conservatives eked out a narrow victory in an election on Sunday and will try to form a coalition with other parties backing the international bailout. The outcome of the elections eased fears of a sudden Athenian exit from the euro, and helped support the euro against other major currencies including the franc.

The SNB's tools for expanding sight deposits are foreign exchange swaps and repurchases of its own debt.

SNB data - particularly its foreign currency reserves - are closely scrutinized by investors for signs of how much it is costing to maintain the cap. In 2010 the SNB ran up huge losses due to its interventions to stem the franc's rise. (Reporting by Catherine Bosley; Editing by Toby Chopra)