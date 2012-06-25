* Sight deposits at highest level since August

* SNB raised sight deposits in bid to weaken franc

* Franc trading close to cap of 1.20 per euro

ZURICH, June 25 The amount of cash commercial banks hold with the Swiss National Bank surged to a new high last week as anxiety continued over the euro zone debt crisis.

The level of cash deposits is partly a reflection of how strongly banks want to keep their money safe and may also reflect efforts by the Swiss National Bank to defend its cap on the value of the Swiss franc.

Sight deposits of domestic banks for the week ending June 22 jumped to 233.697 billion Swiss francs ($243.93 billion) from 191.762 billion francs a week earlier, a rise of nearly 22 percent, SNB data showed on Monday.

It was the highest level since the SNB began flooding the money market with cash and raised total sight deposits to 200 billion francs last August in an attempt to weaken the Swiss currency after it shot to near parity with the euro.

Sight deposits are the accounts of commercial banks with the central bank, and constitute a large part of the liquidity in the banking system.

A spokesman for the SNB declined to comment on the increase.

The SNB has intervened heavily in foreign exchange markets in recent weeks to defend the cap it imposed last September at 1.20 per euro.

Its foreign exchange reserves jumped by 28 percent in May to 303.77 billion francs from 237.59 billion as the bank sold francs to deter investors fleeing the euro zone crisis.

Total sight deposits amounted to 300.894 billion francs at the end of last week.

The SNB's tools for expanding sight deposits are foreign exchange swaps and repurchases of its own debt.

SNB data - particularly its foreign currency reserves - are closely scrutinized by investors for signs of how much it is costing to maintain the cap. In 2010 the SNB ran up huge losses due to its interventions to stem the franc's rise. ($1 = 0.9581 Swiss francs) (Reporting by Emma Thomasson; Editing by Catherine Evans)