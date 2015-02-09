ZURICH Feb 9 The amount of cash commercial
banks hold with the Swiss National Bank (SNB) crept up last
week, signalling that the central bank has intervened to weaken
the franc since removing the cap on the currency versus the
euro.
The central bank last month scrapped the 1.20-per-euro cap
it imposed in September 2011, surprising financial markets.
Maintaining the policy would have cost the bank 100 billion
francs ($108 billion) in January alone, the SNB later said.
In the week ending Feb. 6, sight deposits rose to 384.889
billion Swiss francs, SNB data showed on Monday, from 383.325
billion the previous week.
A SNB spokeswoman declined to comment on Monday when asked
whether the central bank had intervened.
Sight deposits - which can be freely transferred or
converted into cash - measure the amount of money commercial
banks hold with the SNB.
SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said at the weekend the bank is
prepared to intervene in foreign exchange markets and has room
to push interest rates further into negative territory, if
necessary, to weaken the franc.
Jordan declined to say on Saturday whether the SNB had
intervened recently, though data last week showing Switzerland's
foreign exchange reserves hit a record high in January also
pointed to interventions.
The SNB has attempted to discourage new flows into francs -
viewed as an ultra-safe investment - by imposing an interest
rate of -0.75 percent on some cash deposits.
($1 = 0.9235 Swiss francs)
