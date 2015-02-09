(Updates with strategist comment)
ZURICH Feb 9 The amount of cash commercial
banks hold with the Swiss National Bank crept up slightly last
week, adding to signs that the central bank may have intervened
to weaken the franc since removing the currency's cap last
month.
The SNB on Jan. 15 scrapped the 1.20-per-euro cap it imposed
on the Swiss franc in September 2011, surprising financial
markets. Maintaining the policy would have cost the bank 100
billion francs ($108 billion) in January alone, the SNB later
said.
The move sent the safe-haven franc soaring against the euro,
though the single currency has regained some ground amid
speculation that the SNB is intervening in the market.
In the week ending Feb. 6, sight deposits rose to 384.889
billion francs, SNB data showed on Monday, from 383.325 billion
the previous week.
An SNB spokeswoman declined to comment on Monday when asked
whether the central bank had intervened.
Sight deposits - which can be freely transferred or
converted into cash - measure the amount of money commercial
banks hold with the SNB. The SNB can expand such deposits
through foreign exchange swaps and repurchases of its own debt.
"I think they (the SNB) are intervening, and they haven't
tried to pretend that they're not," said Jane Foley, a senior FX
strategist at Rabobank in London.
"But what we saw last week was euro/dollar off its lows, and
I think that relieved some of the pressure for the Swiss and the
other European central bankers too."
SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan said in an interview broadcast on
Saturday that the bank is prepared to intervene in foreign
exchange markets and has room to push interest rates further
into negative territory, if necessary, to weaken the franc.
Jordan declined to say whether the SNB had intervened
recently, though data last week showing Switzerland's foreign
exchange reserves hit a record high in January also pointed to
interventions.
The SNB has attempted to discourage new flows into francs -
viewed as an ultra-safe investment - by imposing an interest
rate of -0.75 percent on some cash deposits.
($1 = 0.9235 Swiss francs)
