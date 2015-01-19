ZURICH Jan 19 The amount of cash commercial
banks hold with the Swiss National Bank (SNB) jumped last week,
data showed on Monday, indicating the central bank may have
intervened to defend its cap on the franc before abruptly
scrapping the currency ceiling.
Switzerland's central bank shocked financial markets on
Thursday by scrapping a three-year-old cap on the franc, sending
the currency soaring against the euro.
Sight deposits, the accounts used to provide commercial
banks with cash, rose by 10.6 billion francs last week to 339.6
billion francs, SNB data showed. That was the biggest weekly
jump since the end of December, which itself was the largest
increase since July 2013.
Sight deposits can be an indication of how inclined banks
are to find an ultra-safe home for their money. The increase
last week may also reflect previous efforts by the SNB to defend
the 1.20 per euro cap.
The SNB can expand sight deposits through foreign exchange
swaps and repurchases of its own debt.
A spokeswoman for the SNB declined to comment on the rise.
The cap was imposed on Sept. 6, 2011 on the soaring
safe-haven Swiss franc to fend off the risk of deflation and
recession in Switzerland.
In August 2011, the SNB had flooded the money market with
cash as part of its efforts to weaken the franc, raising total
sight deposits to 200 billion francs, before capping the
currency.
Sight deposits constitute a large part of the liquidity in
the banking system.
