ZURICH, May 21 The amount of cash commercial
banks hold with the Swiss National Bank edged higher last week,
data showed on Tuesday.
The level is partly a measure of how inclined banks are to
find an ultra-safe home for their money and may also reflect
efforts by the SNB to defend the 1.20 per euro cap it imposed on
Sept. 6, 2011 on the soaring safe-haven Swiss franc.
Sight deposits of domestic banks:
Week ending Amount in Sfr millions
MAY 17 278 637
May 10 278 526
May 3 280 794
April 26 284 222
April 19 284 327
April 12 281 734
April 5 281 665
March 29 283 799
March 22 282 979
March 15 282 164
March 8 283 026
March 1 286 144
Feb 22 288 048
Feb 15 285 025
Feb 8 280 226
Feb 1 281 934
Jan 25 283 522
Jan 18 284 331
Jan 11 283 683
Jan 4 282 640
Sight deposits are the accounts of commercial banks with the
central bank, and constitute a large part of the liquidity in
the banking system.
As part of its efforts to weaken the franc, which shot to
near parity with the euro last August, the SNB began flooding
the money market with cash and raised total sight deposits to
200 billion, before capping the franc against the euro a month
later.
The SNB's tools for expanding sight deposits are foreign
exchange swaps and repurchases of its own debt.