ZURICH, Jan 16 The Swiss National Bank (SNB) had
little choice but to abandon its three-year-old cap on the franc
but its execution of the move left a vacuum of policy
uncertainty where a pillar of stability stood before.
With the euro diving against the dollar as the European
Central Bank gears up for fresh stimulus as early as next week,
the SNB felt the 1.20-francs-per-euro cap was not sustainable
and chose to give it up rather than accumulate further risk.
Yet in pulling off the move, the SNB - a conservative
institution in a safe-haven state - failed to tip off its peers
and shocked investors, who were left wondering whether central
banks are now less a source of stability and more one of a risk.
"The bottom line: central banks are a lot less predictable
than in the past few years," said Christian Gattiker, chief
strategist at Swiss bank Julius Baer.
The SNB, whose three board members make their decisions
behind closed doors, acted in isolation.
IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde lamented the lack of
a warning from SNB Chairman Thomas Jordan. "I find it a bit
surprising that he did not contact me," she said. For ECB
policymaker Ewald Nowotny, the move was "a surprising decision".
In contrast with the ECB, which has 25 policymakers from
across the continent who debate major decisions, just three men
call the shots at the SNB, albeit in consultation with staff
advisers.
Details of ECB policy debates often leak because of the
large numbers of officials also involved; if President Mario
Draghi announces next week that the ECB is to launch
quantitative easing, he will surprise no one. Draghi has made no
secret of the fact that such a programme is under discussion on
the ECB Governing Council.
By contrast, as recently as Monday, SNB vice-chairman
Jean-Pierre Danthine said the cap, introduced in 2011 at the
height of the euro zone crisis to fend off deflation and a
recession, would remain the cornerstone of SNB policy.
To spring such a U-turn seems at odds with Jordan's own
advice. In a 2007 speech, he said: "A transparent monetary
policy occasionally does not completely rule out surprises,
provided that they occur relatively seldom and are
understandable to the public."
While officials at central banks generally play down the
idea that they offer each other advance notice, they almost
always prepare financial markets, businesses and each other for
important policy shifts by openly discussing their thinking in
the run up to any move.
But Adam Posen, a former Bank of England official who heads
the Peterson Institute for Economics in Washington, said
transparency at times needed to be sacrificed.
"Central bank communication is overrated," Posen said at an
event in Washington when asked about the SNB's move. It's more
important to get a policy right than to stick to a "foolish
consistency" of communicating everything, he said.
For exporters and the tourism industry in Switzerland, the
move that has led to a near 18 percent rise in the franc against
the euro is far from understandable. Christian Levrat, president
of the left-wing Social Democrat party, called the move "a
serious threat for tens of thousands of Swiss jobs".
"INCOMPREHENSIBLE"
The Swiss Textile Association, whose members export 75
percent of their goods to the European Union, described the move
as "incomprehensible" given the SNB's affirmation of the cap in
December.
"All depends on where the exchange rate settles. If it stays
around parity (with the euro), it's going to be a real blow for
the Swiss economy," said Jan-Egbert Sturm, director of the KOF
Swiss Economic Institute.
The KOF's models point to Swiss economic growth of less than
one percent this year if the exchange rate moves to 1.10 euros
to the franc, he said.
However, it is hard to imagine how the SNB could have hinted
that it was considering ending the cap without inviting foreign
exchange dealers to bet on such a move, causing the same market
turmoil that struck anyway on Thursday after the announcement.
"If you decide to exit such a policy, you have to take the
markets by surprise," Jordan said on Thursday.
Swiss Economy Minister Johann Schneider-Ammann was informed
of the decision by Jordan about half an hour before the
announcement, a spokesman for the minister's office said.
Domestic debate in Switzerland has revolved around the risks
associated with having currency reserves that amount to roughly
80 percent of annual economic output.
Any losses on the SNB's assets - though book losses - could
hurt or even halt its annual payout to its biggest shareholders,
Switzerland's 26 cantons, or states, and to the federal
government, as happened in 2013 when the bank reported a loss
due to a fall in gold prices.
STRATEGY VACUUM
The cap has formed the backbone of the SNB's strategy since
its introduction in 2011 as a temporary measure. In reverting to
interest rates as the main monetary policy tool, the bank did
not really present a strong alternative strategy.
The SNB cut another 0.5 percentage points from the interest
rate on some cash deposits held by commercial banks at the
central bank on Thursday to -0.75 percent after pushing it into
negative territory in December.
UBS strategist Geoffrey Yu said the interest rate move
suggested that would be the SNB's main policy focus in the
immediate future.
The opaque communication left investors questioning the
credibility of the SNB, whose board members had previously stuck
doggedly to their well-worn rhetoric on the cap.
"It was only about 48 hours ago when we had a speech from Mr
Danthine on the SNB board where he again stated that the floor
would remain in place," Yu said on a call with investors.
"This makes communication between the SNB and markets
extremely difficult, especially when they do want to think about
what the next stage of policy is going to be," he said.
