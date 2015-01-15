ZURICH Jan 15 Sunrise, Switzerland's No.2
telecoms operator behind Swisscom, said on Thursday
the Swiss central bank's shock decision to scrap its three-year
cap on the Swiss franc had no impact on its planned stock market
flotation.
On Wednesday, Sunrise laid out plans to raise around 1.35
billion Swiss francs ($1.32 billion) in an initial public
offering (IPO), potentially Switzerland's biggest flotation
since 2006.
That was before the Swiss National Bank's (SNB) move to
scrap the cap sent the safe-haven currency soaring against the
euro and stocks plunging amid fears for the export-reliant Swiss
economy.
Sunrise said its planned stock market debut would still go
ahead, adding its costs in foreign currencies outweighed
revenues.
"Thus the effect for Sunrise is rather neutral to positive,"
the company said in an emailed statement, referring to the fact
that a stronger Swiss franc means costs in foreign currencies
will be cheaper.
"The decision of the Swiss National Bank therefore has no
impact on Sunrise's IPO plans," it added.
($1 = 1.0218 Swiss francs)
(Reporting by Joshua Franklin; Editing by Mark Potter)