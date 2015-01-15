LONDON, Jan 15 (IFR) - A promising week for Swiss franc
primary was derailed Thursday when the SNB shocked the markets
with a surprise rate cut to negative 0.75% and abandoned its FX
cap of CHF1.20 to the euro.
Rates immediately dropped and curves steepened, with swaps
negative out to nearly eight-years by mid-afternoon, compared to
five-years the day before. The short-end dropped most, with
two-year IRS down 22bp to minus 0.445%, while the long end,
which initially rose slightly, was dragged down 14bp in the
15-year segment.
To put that in perspective, a new two-year bond would need
to pay at least 45bp over mid-swaps to achieve any positive
yield. Admittedly, there has been no short-dated paper, except
FRNs, for some considerable time as rates have been negative
since November 2014.
In five-years, an issuer would need nearly 30bp over swaps
to cross the zero-yield threshold. That leaves the longer end,
which typically does not appeal to certain investor classes,
especially bank treasuries and private bank/retail clients.
The news is thus not good for issuance prospects. Foreign
issuers will be forcibly edged out by the basis and yield
confluence, described by one syndicate manager in Zurich as
"muerte - dead". Basis levels have not yet moved in reaction to
the news. Higher grade names will struggle to bring anything
with a positive yield, and investors, understandably, do not
want negative returns.
Domestically, corporate Switzerland is also suffering. As
Paul Marson, chief investment officer of Monogram, a London
based investment boutique, says:
"Swiss companies will largely not have hedged currency
exposure, in expectation of a continuing cap".
Squawks of anguish can already be heard from the likes of
Swatch Group, whose chairman Nick Hayek described the moves as a
"tsunami" for the Swiss economy.
That goes especially for the export and tourist sectors,
which are especially FX sensitive.
The moves precipitated a sharp drop in Swiss shares, off up
to 13% on the day, although they bounced a touch to around 9%
down coming to the end of the session.
Secondary bonds went totally illiquid as trading stopped,
although the main SBI Indices were generally marked slightly up
on the day, in the range of +0.33% to 0.75%. In the primary
sector, deals in the bookbuilding phase were pulled until the
dust settles. Pulled new issues included a PSHypo dual tranche
10yr tap and new 15yr and a seven year DVB Bank senior.
(Reporting by Jon Penner, IFR Markets, editing by Alex Chambers
and Julian Baker)