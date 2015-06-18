BERNE, June 18 The Swiss National Bank made the
following statement after its policy review on Thursday:
The Swiss National Bank (SNB) is leaving the target range
for the three-month Libor unchanged at between 1.25% and
-0.25%. The interest rate on sight deposits at the SNB remains
at -0.75%. Negative interest rates in Switzerland make holding
investments in Swiss francs less attractive and will help to
weaken the Swiss franc over time. Overall, the Swiss franc is
significantly overvalued. The SNB takes account of the exchange
rate situation, and its impact on inflation and economic
developments, in formulating its monetary policy. It will
therefore remain active in the foreign exchange market, as
necessary, in order to influence monetary conditions.
The new conditional inflation forecast does not differ greatly
from the one we presented in March. Inflation will reach its low
point in the third quarter of 2015, at -1.2%. For the subsequent
period, the new inflation forecast is slightly higher than in
March due to the rise in oil prices. The forecasts for 2015 and
2016 are up slightly, by 0.1 percentage points to -1.0% for 2015
and to -0.4% for 2016. The forecast continues to indicate that
inflation will move back into positive territory at the
beginning of 2017; there will be a slight slowdown in the rate
of increase as the year progresses. The inflation forecast for
2017 is down by 0.1 percentage points, to 0.3%. The conditional
forecast assumes that the three-month Libor will remain at
-0.75% over the entire forecast horizon, and that the Swiss
franc will weaken.
Global economic growth was weaker than expected in the first
quarter of 2015, and this development had a detrimental impact
on world trade. In the US, GDP declined slightly. In the euro
area, however, the economy continued to pick up, supported by
persistent euro weakness and improved lending conditions. In
Japan, too, the economy gained momentum. In the emerging
economies, performance remained uneven, while growth continued
to cool in China.
The global economy is expected to gather pace again, reinforced
by expansionary monetary policy around the world and ongoing low
oil prices. Nonetheless, uncertainty about the future
development of the global economy remains high. Various risks -
first and foremost the difficult financial situation in Greece
and geopolitical tensions - could jeopardise the recovery.
According to initial estimates, Switzerland's real GDP declined
slightly in the first quarter. As expected, goods exports
suffered from the strong Swiss franc appreciation, but also from
a downturn in global trade. Domestic demand, by contrast,
developed robustly. The situation varies considerably from one
industry to another, however. Profit margins are under
significant pressure in several sectors, and this is forcing
companies to take steps to reduce production costs and raise
efficiency. Against this backdrop, unemployment has increased
slightly on a seasonally adjusted basis.
Over the coming months, the global economic recovery is likely
to lead to a gradual upturn in demand for Swiss products; this
will cushion the impact of the exchange rate shock somewhat. As
the global economy gathers momentum, we expect Switzerland to
return to positive growth in the second half of the year. The
SNB continues to anticipate growth of just under 1% for 2015 as
a whole.
