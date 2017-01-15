VIENNA Jan 15 Negative interest rates remain
fundamental to the Swiss National Bank's monetary policy to head
off any excessive appreciation of the Swiss franc, the bank's
vice president said in an interview with the Swiss weekly NZZ am
Sonntag.
The U.S. Federal Reserve has begun raising interest rates
gradually, but with inflation still weak in the euro zone there
is little likelihood of the European Central Bank following suit
any time soon.
"The rate hike in the United States is a positive sign and
shows that the prospects for the U.S. economy have improved,"
Fritz Zurbruegg told NZZ am Sonntag.
"For us, however, Europe is more important and the European
Central Bank has not yet normalized its interest rate policy. It
is important for us to maintain a difference to euro interest
rates," he said.
The SNB sees the Swiss franc as significantly overvalued and
has imposed negative interest rates, in effect charging
commercial banks to hold their cash at the central bank, to make
the currency less attractive for investment purposes.
It has also accumulated foreign currency reserves by selling
francs to weaken the domestic unit. A strong franc makes life
more difficult for Switzerland's exporters by making their
products more expensive outside the country.
Intervening in the foreign exchange market was an integral
part of the SNB's approach to tackling franc appreciation,
although the bank will not disclose details about any of its
interventions, Zurbruegg said.
The SNB's foreign currency holdings rose to about 645
billion francs last year, similar to the size of the Swiss
economy. But there was no pressure on the SNB to cut its
reserves, Zurbruegg said.
"As long as it cannot be ruled out that a reduction would
have a negative impact on monetary policy, we certainly will not
begin to reduce the reserves."
(Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Hugh Lawson)