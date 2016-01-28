ZURICH Jan 28 The Swiss economy is holding up
despite the strong Swiss franc, Swiss National Bank Deputy
Chairman Fritz Zurbruegg told a newspaper, adding he saw no risk
of deflation.
"Inflation is very low and remains in negative territory
this year. This is due to a transition of the sharp fall in oil
and the strength of the franc and does not pose the risk of
deflation," he told Corriere del Ticino in an interview posted
on its website.
Zurbruegg said the European Central Bank's measures to spur
a recovery in the euro zone economy would inevitably contribute
to a fall in the euro, so it was a good thing the SNB a year ago
decided to abandon its franc/euro cap. The euro rose
to a year high above 1.10 this week.
(Reporting by Michael Shields; editing by John Stonestreet)